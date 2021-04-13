EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.570 109.37 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3408 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.459 +0.05 Korean won 1125.800 1124.9 -0.08 Peso 48.528 48.54 +0.02 Rupiah 14590.000 14590 0.00 Rupee 75.060 75.06 0.00 Ringgit 4.132 4.131 -0.02 Yuan 6.548 6.5475 -0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.570 103.24 -5.78 Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.48 Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.483 +0.13 Korean won 1125.800 1086.20 -3.52 Baht 31.490 29.96 -4.86 Peso 48.528 48.01 -1.07 Rupiah 14590.000 14040 -3.77 Rupee 75.060 73.07 -2.66 Ringgit 4.132 4.0400 -2.23 Yuan 6.548 6.5283 -0.30 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)