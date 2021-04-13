Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, S. Korean won edges lower

By Reuters Staff

    April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
    
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.570            109.37       -0.18
  Sing dlr    1.341              1.3408       +0.00
  Taiwan dlr  28.445             28.459       +0.05
  Korean won  1125.800           1124.9       -0.08
  Peso        48.528              48.54       +0.02
  Rupiah      14590.000           14590        0.00
  Rupee       75.060              75.06        0.00
  Ringgit     4.132               4.131       -0.02
  Yuan        6.548              6.5475       -0.01
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.570            103.24       -5.78
  Sing dlr    1.341              1.3209       -1.48
  Taiwan dlr  28.445             28.483       +0.13
  Korean won  1125.800          1086.20       -3.52
  Baht        31.490              29.96       -4.86
  Peso        48.528              48.01       -1.07
  Rupiah      14590.000           14040       -3.77
  Rupee       75.060              73.07       -2.66
  Ringgit     4.132              4.0400       -2.23
  Yuan        6.548              6.5283       -0.30
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
