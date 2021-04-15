EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, South Korea's won edges lower

April 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.870 108.91 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3355 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.435 -0.04 Korean won 1118.500 1116.6 -0.17 Peso 48.480 48.46 -0.04 Rupiah 14600.000 14600 0.00 Rupee 75.060 75.06 0.00 Ringgit 4.126 4.127 +0.02 Yuan 6.535 6.5305 -0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.870 103.24 -5.17 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3209 -1.13 Taiwan dlr 28.445 28.483 +0.13 Korean won 1118.500 1086.20 -2.89 Baht 31.490 29.96 -4.86 Peso 48.480 48.01 -0.97 Rupiah 14600.000 14040 -3.84 Rupee 75.060 73.07 -2.66 Ringgit 4.126 4.0400 -2.08 Yuan 6.535 6.5283 -0.11 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)