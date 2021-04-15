Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat, South Korea's won edges lower

By Reuters Staff

    April 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     108.870           108.91     +0.04
  Sing dlr      1.336             1.3355     -0.04
  Taiwan dlr    28.445            28.435     -0.04
  Korean won    1118.500          1116.6     -0.17
  Peso          48.480             48.46     -0.04
  Rupiah        14600.000          14600      0.00
  Rupee         75.060             75.06      0.00
  Ringgit       4.126              4.127     +0.02
  Yuan          6.535             6.5305     -0.07
                                                  
  Change so far in 2021                           
  Currency      Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen     108.870           103.24     -5.17
  Sing dlr      1.336             1.3209     -1.13
  Taiwan dlr    28.445            28.483     +0.13
  Korean won    1118.500         1086.20     -2.89
  Baht          31.490             29.96     -4.86
  Peso          48.480             48.01     -0.97
  Rupiah        14600.000          14040     -3.84
  Rupee         75.060             73.07     -2.66
  Ringgit       4.126             4.0400     -2.08
  Yuan          6.535             6.5283     -0.11
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
