EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs more than 1%

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.600 103.66 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3321 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.127 28.46 +1.18 Korean won 1092.500 1093.3 +0.07 Baht 30.030 30.04 +0.03 Peso 48.035 48.08 +0.09 Rupiah 14080.000 14090 +0.07 Rupee 73.640 73.64 0.00 Ringgit 4.047 4.052 +0.12 Yuan 6.544 6.539 -0.07 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.600 108.61 +4.84 Sing dlr 1.333 1.3444 +0.88 Taiwan dlr 28.127 30.106 +7.04 Korean won 1092.500 1156.40 +5.85 Baht 30.030 29.91 -0.40 Peso 48.035 50.65 +5.44 Rupiah 14080.000 13880 -1.42 Rupee 73.640 71.38 -3.07 Ringgit 4.047 4.0890 +1.04 Yuan 6.544 6.9632 +6.41 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)