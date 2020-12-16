Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs more than 1%

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
    
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.600            103.66     +0.06
  Sing dlr               1.333              1.3321     -0.05
  Taiwan dlr             28.127              28.46     +1.18
  Korean won             1092.500           1093.3     +0.07
  Baht                   30.030              30.04     +0.03
  Peso                   48.035              48.08     +0.09
  Rupiah                 14080.000           14090     +0.07
  Rupee                  73.640              73.64      0.00
  Ringgit                4.047               4.052     +0.12
  Yuan                   6.544               6.539     -0.07
                                                            
  Change so far in 2020                                     
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.600            108.61     +4.84
  Sing dlr               1.333              1.3444     +0.88
  Taiwan dlr             28.127             30.106     +7.04
  Korean won             1092.500          1156.40     +5.85
  Baht                   30.030              29.91     -0.40
  Peso                   48.035              50.65     +5.44
  Rupiah                 14080.000           13880     -1.42
  Rupee                  73.640              71.38     -3.07
  Ringgit                4.047              4.0890     +1.04
  Yuan                   6.544              6.9632     +6.41
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
