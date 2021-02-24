EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar firms 1.6%

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0210 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.390 105.24 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.318 1.32 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 27.864 28.302 +1.57 Korean won 1109.200 1110.6 +0.13 Baht 30.020 30.02 0.00 Peso 48.580 48.58 0.00 Rupiah 14085.000 14090 +0.04 Rupee 72.455 72.455 0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.042 +0.10 Yuan 6.459 6.464 +0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.390 103.24 -2.04 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3209 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 27.864 28.483 +2.22 Korean won 1109.200 1086.20 -2.07 Baht 30.020 29.96 -0.20 Peso 48.580 48.01 -1.17 Rupiah 14085.000 14040 -0.32 Rupee 72.455 73.07 +0.84 Ringgit 4.038 4.0200 -0.45 Yuan 6.459 6.5283 +1.07 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)