Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar firms 1.6%

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0210 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.390       105.24   -0.14
  Sing dlr    1.318           1.32   +0.14
  Taiwan dlr  27.864        28.302   +1.57
  Korean won  1109.200      1110.6   +0.13
  Baht        30.020         30.02    0.00
  Peso        48.580         48.58    0.00
  Rupiah      14085.000      14090   +0.04
  Rupee       72.455        72.455    0.00
  Ringgit     4.038          4.042   +0.10
  Yuan        6.459          6.464   +0.07
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.390       103.24   -2.04
  Sing dlr    1.318         1.3209   +0.20
  Taiwan dlr  27.864        28.483   +2.22
  Korean won  1109.200     1086.20   -2.07
  Baht        30.020         29.96   -0.20
  Peso        48.580         48.01   -1.17
  Rupiah      14085.000      14040   -0.32
  Rupee       72.455         73.07   +0.84
  Ringgit     4.038         4.0200   -0.45
  Yuan        6.459         6.5283   +1.07
 


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
