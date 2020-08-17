Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar gains most

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

  Currency     Latest bid    Previous     Pct
                                  day    Move
  Japan yen    106.510         106.59   +0.08
  Sing dlr     1.370           1.3704   +0.03
  Taiwan dlr   29.407          29.542   +0.46
  Baht         31.100           31.12   +0.06
  Peso         48.691            48.7   +0.02
  Rupee        74.900           74.90    0.00
  Ringgit      4.185            4.191   +0.14
  Yuan         6.945           6.9501   +0.07
                                             
  Change so                                  
 far in 2020                           
  Currency     Latest bid  End 2019       Pct
                                         Move
  Japan yen    106.510         108.61   +1.97
  Sing dlr     1.370           1.3444   -1.87
  Taiwan dlr   29.407          30.106   +2.38
  Baht         31.100           29.91   -3.83
  Peso         48.691           50.65   +4.02
  Rupee        74.900           71.38   -4.70
  Ringgit      4.185           4.0890   -2.29
  Yuan         6.945           6.9632   +0.26
 





 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)
