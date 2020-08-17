EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 106.510 106.59 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3704 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.407 29.542 +0.46 Baht 31.100 31.12 +0.06 Peso 48.691 48.7 +0.02 Rupee 74.900 74.90 0.00 Ringgit 4.185 4.191 +0.14 Yuan 6.945 6.9501 +0.07 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.510 108.61 +1.97 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3444 -1.87 Taiwan dlr 29.407 30.106 +2.38 Baht 31.100 29.91 -3.83 Peso 48.691 50.65 +4.02 Rupee 74.900 71.38 -4.70 Ringgit 4.185 4.0890 -2.29 Yuan 6.945 6.9632 +0.26 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)