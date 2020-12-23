EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to weaker; Taiwanese dollar shines

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.530 103.63 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3359 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.139 28.545 +1.44 Korean won 1109.400 1107.4 -0.18 Baht 30.210 30.21 +0.00 Peso 48.055 48.1 +0.09 Rupiah 14160.000 14145 -0.11 Rupee 73.840 73.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.063 4.059 -0.10 Yuan 6.555 6.5429 -0.18 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.530 108.61 +4.91 Sing dlr 1.336 1.3444 +0.67 Taiwan dlr 28.139 30.106 +6.99 Korean won 1109.400 1156.40 +4.24 Baht 30.210 29.91 -0.99 Peso 48.055 50.65 +5.40 Rupiah 14160.000 13880 -1.98 Rupee 73.840 71.38 -3.33 Ringgit 4.063 4.0890 +0.64 Yuan 6.555 6.9632 +6.23 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)