Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies flat to weaker; Taiwanese dollar shines

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
    
    
  Currency               Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.530            103.63      +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.336              1.3359      +0.03
  Taiwan dlr             28.139             28.545      +1.44
  Korean won             1109.400           1107.4      -0.18
  Baht                   30.210              30.21      +0.00
  Peso                   48.055               48.1      +0.09
  Rupiah                 14160.000           14145      -0.11
  Rupee                  73.840              73.84       0.00
  Ringgit                4.063               4.059      -0.10
  Yuan                   6.555              6.5429      -0.18
                                                             
  Change so far in 2020                                      
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2019        Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.530            108.61      +4.91
  Sing dlr               1.336              1.3444      +0.67
  Taiwan dlr             28.139             30.106      +6.99
  Korean won             1109.400          1156.40      +4.24
  Baht                   30.210              29.91      -0.99
  Peso                   48.055              50.65      +5.40
  Rupiah                 14160.000           13880      -1.98
  Rupee                  73.840              71.38      -3.33
  Ringgit                4.063              4.0890      +0.64
  Yuan                   6.555              6.9632      +6.23
 
 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
