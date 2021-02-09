EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain against the dollar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.030 105.22 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3328 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 27.995 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1116.200 1119.6 +0.30 Baht 29.960 29.96 +0.00 Peso 48.040 48.06 +0.04 Rupiah 13990.000 13995 +0.04 Rupee 72.960 72.96 +0.00 Ringgit 4.060 4.063 +0.07 Yuan 6.451 6.4488 -0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.030 103.24 -1.70 Sing dlr 1.331 1.3209 -0.73 Taiwan dlr 27.995 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1116.200 1086.2 -2.69 Baht 29.960 29.96 +0.00 Peso 48.040 48.06 +0.04 Rupiah 13990.000 13995 +0.04 Rupee 72.960 73.065 +0.14 Ringgit 4.060 4.063 +0.07 Yuan 6.451 6.4488 -0.03 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)