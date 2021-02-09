Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain against the dollar

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
    
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.030       105.22   +0.18
  Sing dlr    1.331         1.3328   +0.17
  Taiwan dlr  27.995        28.483   +1.74
  Korean won  1116.200      1119.6   +0.30
  Baht        29.960         29.96   +0.00
  Peso        48.040         48.06   +0.04
  Rupiah      13990.000      13995   +0.04
  Rupee       72.960         72.96   +0.00
  Ringgit     4.060          4.063   +0.07
  Yuan        6.451         6.4488   -0.03
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.030       103.24   -1.70
  Sing dlr    1.331         1.3209   -0.73
  Taiwan dlr  27.995        28.483   +1.74
  Korean won  1116.200      1086.2   -2.69
  Baht        29.960         29.96   +0.00
  Peso        48.040         48.06   +0.04
  Rupiah      13990.000      13995   +0.04
  Rupee       72.960        73.065   +0.14
  Ringgit     4.060          4.063   +0.07
  Yuan        6.451         6.4488   -0.03
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
