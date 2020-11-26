EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Malaysia eyes key budget decision

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Dollar index against basket of 6 other currencies near 2-mth low * Malaysian parliament votes on budget later in the day * Singapore stocks eye best month since May 2009 By Shruti Sonal Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday amid sustained investor appetite for higher-yielding assets on optimism about effective coronavirus treatments and as the U.S. dollar remained defensive following downbeat U.S. economic data. The dollar index against a basket of six other currencies was near the lowest in more than two months after data on Wednesday showed weekly U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected and personal incomes fell. The Singapore dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah gained between 0.1% and 0.3%. The currencies have benefited in recent sessions from positive data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and signs of stability in U.S. politics. The Philippine peso, which has gained over 5% so far this year, underperformed its peers, while the Thai baht traded in the red for the fourth session in five. "THB could see directional biases realigned with its Asian FX peers. But with risks from domestic protests still intact, any gains vs USD could lag regional peers," Maybank analysts said in a note. Equities in the region presented a mixed front even as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. Analysts have said that potential COVID-19 vaccines is no shot in the arm yet for the broader emerging markets, even though Indonesia and India are tipped to be among the first to receive a boost from their arrival. In Malaysia, all eyes will be on the parliament which will decide whether to approve the government's 2021 budget later in the day, in a vote that could decide Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's political future. "This vote will be seen as a referendum on whether PM Yassin's coalition holds the majority in Parliament. Should the Budget fail to pass Parliament, it would trigger another bout of political uncertainty putting pressure on MYR," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, analyst at Mizuho Bank. The Singapore bourse, which has gained about 18% so far in the month, pulled back for a second straight session. However, it was still on track for its biggest weekly jump in more than 11 years. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points at 2.67% ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Samui Buri Property Fund; M Pictures Entertainment PCL; AEC Securities PCL ** Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.13 +4.12 <.N2 0.52 11.74 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.18 +6.02 <.SS -0.13 10.09 S> EC> India +0.00 -3.42 <.NS 0.13 5.81 EI> Indones +0.21 -1.56 <.JK 0.69 -9.23 ia SE> Malaysi +0.07 +0.17 <.KL 0.24 0.79 a SE> Philipp -0.07 +5.38 <.PS -2.17 -12.3 ines I> 5 S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.24 +4.53 <.KS 0.16 18.56 C> 11> Singapo +0.08 +0.43 <.ST -0.72 -11.6 re I> 1 Taiwan +1.09 +5.61 <.TW 0.46 15.04 II> Thailan +0.02 -1.35 <.SE 0.29 -10.1 d TI> 3 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)