August 11, 2020 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar firms most

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
 Currency                 Latest bid    Previous day   Pct Move
 Japan yen                106.010              105.95     -0.06
 Sing dlr                 1.373                1.3736     +0.06
 Taiwan dlr               29.380               29.520     +0.48
 Korean won               1184.100             1185.6     +0.13
 Baht                     31.090                31.12     +0.10
 Peso                     48.920                49.06     +0.29
 Rupiah                   14595.000             14590     -0.03
 Rupee                    74.893                74.89      0.00
 Ringgit                  4.197                 4.193     -0.10
 Yuan                     6.954                6.9621     +0.12
                                                               
 Change so far in 2020                                         
 Currency                 Latest bid    End 2019       Pct Move
 Japan yen                106.010              108.61     +2.45
 Sing dlr                 1.373                1.3444     -2.07
 Taiwan dlr               29.380               30.106     +2.47
 Korean won               1184.100            1156.40     -2.34
 Baht                     31.090                29.91     -3.80
 Peso                     48.920                50.65     +3.54
 Rupiah                   14595.000             13880     -4.90
 Rupee                    74.893                71.38     -4.69
 Ringgit                  4.197                4.0890     -2.57
 Yuan                     6.954                6.9632     +0.14
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)
