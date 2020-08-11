EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar firms most

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.010 105.95 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3736 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.380 29.520 +0.48 Korean won 1184.100 1185.6 +0.13 Baht 31.090 31.12 +0.10 Peso 48.920 49.06 +0.29 Rupiah 14595.000 14590 -0.03 Rupee 74.893 74.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.197 4.193 -0.10 Yuan 6.954 6.9621 +0.12 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.010 108.61 +2.45 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3444 -2.07 Taiwan dlr 29.380 30.106 +2.47 Korean won 1184.100 1156.40 -2.34 Baht 31.090 29.91 -3.80 Peso 48.920 50.65 +3.54 Rupiah 14595.000 13880 -4.90 Rupee 74.893 71.38 -4.69 Ringgit 4.197 4.0890 -2.57 Yuan 6.954 6.9632 +0.14 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)