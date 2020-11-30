Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar leads

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
    
  Change on the day at 0210 GMT                     
   Currency       Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen        103.860           104.07      +0.20
   Sing dlr         1.337            1.3384      +0.10
  Taiwan dlr        28.500           28.811      +1.09
  Korean won       1104.000          1103.2      -0.07
     Baht           30.260           30.32       +0.20
     Peso           48.105           48.11       +0.01
    Rupiah        14060.000          14070       +0.07
    Rupee           73.933           73.933       0.00
   Ringgit          4.067            4.067       +0.01
     Yuan           6.579            6.5738      -0.08
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency       Latest bid        End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen        103.860           108.61      +4.57
   Sing dlr         1.337            1.3444      +0.55
  Taiwan dlr        28.500           30.106      +5.64
  Korean won       1104.000         1156.40      +4.75
     Baht           30.260           29.91       -1.16
     Peso           48.105           50.65       +5.29
    Rupiah        14060.000          13880       -1.28
    Rupee           73.933           71.38       -3.45
   Ringgit          4.067            4.0890      +0.55
     Yuan           6.579            6.9632      +5.84
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
