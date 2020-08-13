Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
 Currency                   Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                  106.740            106.89     +0.14
 Sing dlr                   1.371              1.3720     +0.04
 Taiwan dlr                 29.400             29.540     +0.48
 Korean won                 1184.000           1185.3     +0.11
 Baht                       31.040              31.06     +0.06
 Peso                       48.897              48.93     +0.07
 Rupiah                     14685.000           14685     +0.00
 Rupee                      74.830              74.83      0.00
 Ringgit                    4.185               4.191     +0.14
 Yuan                       6.941              6.9383     -0.04
                                                               
 Change so far in 2020                                         
 Currency                   Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
 Japan yen                  106.740            108.61     +1.75
 Sing dlr                   1.371              1.3444     -1.97
 Taiwan dlr                 29.400             30.106     +2.40
 Korean won                 1184.000          1156.40     -2.33
 Baht                       31.040              29.91     -3.64
 Peso                       48.897              50.65     +3.59
 Rupiah                     14685.000           13880     -5.48
 Rupee                      74.830              71.38     -4.61
 Ringgit                    4.185              4.0890     -2.29
 Yuan                       6.941              6.9632     +0.32
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
