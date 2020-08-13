EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan dollar up most

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.740 106.89 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.371 1.3720 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.400 29.540 +0.48 Korean won 1184.000 1185.3 +0.11 Baht 31.040 31.06 +0.06 Peso 48.897 48.93 +0.07 Rupiah 14685.000 14685 +0.00 Rupee 74.830 74.83 0.00 Ringgit 4.185 4.191 +0.14 Yuan 6.941 6.9383 -0.04 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 106.740 108.61 +1.75 Sing dlr 1.371 1.3444 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 29.400 30.106 +2.40 Korean won 1184.000 1156.40 -2.33 Baht 31.040 29.91 -3.64 Peso 48.897 50.65 +3.59 Rupiah 14685.000 13880 -5.48 Rupee 74.830 71.38 -4.61 Ringgit 4.185 4.0890 -2.29 Yuan 6.941 6.9632 +0.32 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)