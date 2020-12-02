Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwanese dollar leads

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
   Change on the day at 0206 GMT                      
   Currency       Latest bid       Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.420            104.3        -0.11
   Sing dlr          1.337            1.3371        +0.00
  Taiwan dlr        28.507            28.837        +1.16
  Korean won       1104.700           1106.2        +0.14
     Baht           30.220             30.25        +0.10
     Peso           48.045             48.05        +0.01
    Rupiah         14100.000           14100        +0.00
    Rupee           73.4816           73.4816       0.00
   Ringgit           4.070             4.078        +0.20
     Yuan            6.562            6.5705        +0.12
                                                      
       Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency       Latest bid         End 2019     Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.420           108.61        +4.01
   Sing dlr          1.337            1.3444        +0.55
  Taiwan dlr        28.507            30.106        +5.61
  Korean won       1104.700           1156.40       +4.68
     Baht           30.220             29.91        -1.03
     Peso           48.045             50.65        +5.42
    Rupiah         14100.000           13880        -1.56
    Rupee           73.490             71.38        -2.87
   Ringgit           4.070            4.0890        +0.47
     Yuan            6.562            6.9632        +6.11
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
