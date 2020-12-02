EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.420 104.3 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3371 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 28.507 28.837 +1.16 Korean won 1104.700 1106.2 +0.14 Baht 30.220 30.25 +0.10 Peso 48.045 48.05 +0.01 Rupiah 14100.000 14100 +0.00 Rupee 73.4816 73.4816 0.00 Ringgit 4.070 4.078 +0.20 Yuan 6.562 6.5705 +0.12 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.420 108.61 +4.01 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3444 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 28.507 30.106 +5.61 Korean won 1104.700 1156.40 +4.68 Baht 30.220 29.91 -1.03 Peso 48.045 50.65 +5.42 Rupiah 14100.000 13880 -1.56 Rupee 73.490 71.38 -2.87 Ringgit 4.070 4.0890 +0.47 Yuan 6.562 6.9632 +6.11 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)