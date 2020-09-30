Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; Taiwan's dollar strengthens most

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid     Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.710        105.64         -0.07
  Sing dlr    1.368          1.3685         +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.980         29.151         +0.59
  Baht        31.650         31.62          -0.09
  Peso        48.405         48.36          -0.09
  Rupiah      14825.000      14845          +0.13
  Rupee       73.853         73.85          +0.00
  Ringgit     4.154          4.155          +0.02
  Yuan        6.813          6.8149         +0.03
                                            
  Change so far in 2020                     
  Currency    Latest bid     End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.710        108.61         +2.74
  Sing dlr    1.368          1.3444         -1.71
  Taiwan dlr  28.980         30.106         +3.89
  Korean won  1169.500       1156.40        -1.12
  Baht        31.650         29.91          -5.50
  Peso        48.405         50.65          +4.64
  Rupiah      14825.000      13880          -6.37
  Rupee       73.853         71.38          -3.35
  Ringgit     4.154          4.0890         -1.56
  Yuan        6.813          6.9632         +2.21
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
