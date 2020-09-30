EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain; Taiwan's dollar strengthens most

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.710 105.64 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3685 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.980 29.151 +0.59 Baht 31.650 31.62 -0.09 Peso 48.405 48.36 -0.09 Rupiah 14825.000 14845 +0.13 Rupee 73.853 73.85 +0.00 Ringgit 4.154 4.155 +0.02 Yuan 6.813 6.8149 +0.03 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.710 108.61 +2.74 Sing dlr 1.368 1.3444 -1.71 Taiwan dlr 28.980 30.106 +3.89 Korean won 1169.500 1156.40 -1.12 Baht 31.650 29.91 -5.50 Peso 48.405 50.65 +4.64 Rupiah 14825.000 13880 -6.37 Rupee 73.853 71.38 -3.35 Ringgit 4.154 4.0890 -1.56 Yuan 6.813 6.9632 +2.21 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)