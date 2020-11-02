Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan's dollar up most

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
  Currency     Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.670             104.64       -0.03
  Sing dlr    1.367               1.3660       -0.04
  Taiwan dlr  28.592              28.925       +1.16
  Korean won  1133.900            1135.1       +0.11
  Baht        31.140               31.16       +0.06
  Rupiah      14650.000            14620       -0.20
  Rupee       74.100               74.10        0.00
  Ringgit     4.149                4.151       +0.05
  Yuan        6.685               6.6932       +0.13
                                                    
  Change so far in 2020                             
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2019         Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.670             108.61       +3.76
  Sing dlr    1.367               1.3444       -1.62
  Taiwan dlr  28.592              30.106       +5.30
  Korean won  1133.900           1156.40       +1.98
  Baht        31.140               29.91       -3.95
  Peso        48.455               50.65       +4.53
  Rupiah      14650.000            13880       -5.26
  Rupee       74.100               71.38       -3.67
  Ringgit     4.149               4.0890       -1.45
  Yuan        6.685               6.9632       +4.17
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
