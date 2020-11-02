EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain, Taiwan's dollar up most

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.670 104.64 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3660 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.592 28.925 +1.16 Korean won 1133.900 1135.1 +0.11 Baht 31.140 31.16 +0.06 Rupiah 14650.000 14620 -0.20 Rupee 74.100 74.10 0.00 Ringgit 4.149 4.151 +0.05 Yuan 6.685 6.6932 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.670 108.61 +3.76 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3444 -1.62 Taiwan dlr 28.592 30.106 +5.30 Korean won 1133.900 1156.40 +1.98 Baht 31.140 29.91 -3.95 Peso 48.455 50.65 +4.53 Rupiah 14650.000 13880 -5.26 Rupee 74.100 71.38 -3.67 Ringgit 4.149 4.0890 -1.45 Yuan 6.685 6.9632 +4.17 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)