Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain with Taiwanese dollar, rupiah up most

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
  Currency           Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.530             104.56      +0.03
  Sing dlr          1.345               1.3454      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr        28.500              28.810      +1.09
  Korean won        1107.400            1109.3      +0.17
  Baht              30.150               30.25      +0.33
  Peso              48.210               48.17      -0.08
  Rupiah            14020.000            14100      +0.57
  Rupee             74.600               74.60       0.00
  Ringgit           4.106                4.115      +0.22
  Yuan              6.570               6.5827      +0.19
                                                         
  Change so far in 2020                                  
  Currency          Latest bid   End 2019        Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.530             108.61      +3.90
  Sing dlr          1.345               1.3444      -0.02
  Taiwan dlr        28.500              30.106      +5.64
  Korean won        1107.400           1156.40      +4.42
  Baht              30.150               29.91      -0.80
  Peso              48.210               50.65      +5.06
  Rupiah            14020.000            13880      -1.00
  Rupee             74.600               71.38      -4.32
  Ringgit           4.106               4.0890      -0.41
  Yuan              6.570               6.9632      +5.99
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
