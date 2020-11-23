Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Singapore dollar up after GDP data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

    
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   -                       -           -
  Sing dlr    1.342              1.3431       +0.11
  Taiwan dlr  28.516              28.82       +1.07
  Korean won  1112.900           1114.3       +0.13
  Baht        30.280              30.29       +0.03
  Peso        48.172              48.23       +0.12
  Rupiah      14140.000           14150       +0.07
  Rupee       74.118              74.11       -0.01
  Ringgit     4.085                4.09       +0.12
  Yuan        6.556              6.5608       +0.07
                                                   
  Change so far in 2020                            
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019         Pct Move
  Japan yen   103.750            108.61       +4.68
  Sing dlr    1.342              1.3444       +0.21
  Taiwan dlr  28.516             30.106       +5.58
  Korean won  1112.900          1156.40       +3.91
  Baht        30.280              29.91       -1.22
  Peso        48.172              50.65       +5.14
  Rupiah      14140.000           13880       -1.84
  Rupee       74.118              71.38       -3.69
  Ringgit     4.085              4.0890       +0.10
  Yuan        6.556              6.9632       +6.21
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up