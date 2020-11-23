EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Singapore dollar up after GDP data

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen - - - Sing dlr 1.342 1.3431 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 28.516 28.82 +1.07 Korean won 1112.900 1114.3 +0.13 Baht 30.280 30.29 +0.03 Peso 48.172 48.23 +0.12 Rupiah 14140.000 14150 +0.07 Rupee 74.118 74.11 -0.01 Ringgit 4.085 4.09 +0.12 Yuan 6.556 6.5608 +0.07 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.750 108.61 +4.68 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3444 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 28.516 30.106 +5.58 Korean won 1112.900 1156.40 +3.91 Baht 30.280 29.91 -1.22 Peso 48.172 50.65 +5.14 Rupiah 14140.000 13880 -1.84 Rupee 74.118 71.38 -3.69 Ringgit 4.085 4.0890 +0.10 Yuan 6.556 6.9632 +6.21 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)