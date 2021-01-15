Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar jumps nearly 2%

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency                Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.750               103.79     +0.04
  Sing dlr               1.325                 1.3246     -0.05
  Taiwan dlr             27.960                28.467     +1.81
  Korean won             1099.500                1098     -0.14
  Baht                   29.960                 29.99     +0.10
  Peso                   48.025                 48.03     +0.01
  Rupiah                 14030.000              14050     +0.14
  Rupee                  73.040                 73.04      0.00
  Ringgit                4.035                  4.034     -0.02
  Yuan                   6.469                  6.476     +0.10
                                                               
  Change so far in 2021                                        
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.750               103.24     -0.49
  Sing dlr               1.325                 1.3209     -0.32
  Taiwan dlr             27.960                28.483     +1.87
  Korean won             1099.500             1086.20     -1.21
  Baht                   29.960                 29.96     +0.00
  Peso                   48.025                 48.01     -0.03
  Rupiah                 14030.000              14040     +0.07
  Rupee                  73.040                 73.07     +0.03
  Ringgit                4.035                 4.0200     -0.37
  Yuan                   6.469                 6.5283     +0.91
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
