EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.210 105.15 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.357 1.357 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 28.733 28.952 +0.76 Korean won 1145.300 1146.9 +0.14 Baht 31.150 31.17 +0.06 Peso 48.565 48.6 +0.07 Rupiah 14670.000 14680 +0.07 Rupee 73.300 73.3 0.00 Ringgit 4.145 4.148 +0.07 Yuan 6.715 6.7136 -0.02 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.210 108.61 +3.23 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3444 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 28.733 30.106 +4.78 Korean won 1145.300 1156.40 +0.97 Baht 31.150 29.91 -3.98 Peso 48.565 50.65 +4.29 Rupiah 14670.000 13880 -5.39 Rupee 73.300 71.38 -2.62 Ringgit 4.145 4.0890 -1.35 Yuan 6.715 6.9632 +3.70 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)