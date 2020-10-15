Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
    
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    105.210        105.15   -0.06
  Sing dlr     1.357           1.357   +0.00
  Taiwan dlr   28.733         28.952   +0.76
  Korean won   1145.300       1146.9   +0.14
  Baht         31.150          31.17   +0.06
  Peso         48.565           48.6   +0.07
  Rupiah       14670.000       14680   +0.07
  Rupee        73.300           73.3    0.00
  Ringgit      4.145           4.148   +0.07
  Yuan         6.715          6.7136   -0.02
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    105.210        108.61   +3.23
  Sing dlr     1.357          1.3444   -0.93
  Taiwan dlr   28.733         30.106   +4.78
  Korean won   1145.300      1156.40   +0.97
  Baht         31.150          29.91   -3.98
  Peso         48.565          50.65   +4.29
  Rupiah       14670.000       13880   -5.39
  Rupee        73.300          71.38   -2.62
  Ringgit      4.145          4.0890   -1.35
  Yuan         6.715          6.9632   +3.70
 









 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
