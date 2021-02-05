EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwan dollar extends rally

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 105.510 105.54 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3368 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.947 28.483 +1.92 Korean won 1124.800 1118.5 -0.56 Baht 30.100 29.96 -0.47 Peso 48.080 48.06 -0.04 Rupiah 14020.000 14010 -0.07 Rupee 72.953 72.953 +0.00 Ringgit 4.069 4.057 -0.29 Yuan 6.477 6.472 -0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.510 103.24 -2.15 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3209 -1.22 Taiwan dlr 27.947 28.483 +1.92 Korean won 1124.800 1086.2 -3.43 Baht 30.100 29.96 -0.47 Peso 48.080 48.06 -0.04 Rupiah 14020.000 14010 -0.07 Rupee 72.953 73.065 +0.15 Ringgit 4.069 4.057 -0.29 Yuan 6.477 6.472 -0.08 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)