Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch lower; Taiwan dollar extends rally

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.
    
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous  Pct Move
                               day  
  Japan yen   105.510       105.54     +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.337         1.3368     -0.03
  Taiwan dlr  27.947        28.483     +1.92
  Korean won  1124.800      1118.5     -0.56
  Baht        30.100         29.96     -0.47
  Peso        48.080         48.06     -0.04
  Rupiah      14020.000      14010     -0.07
  Rupee       72.953        72.953     +0.00
  Ringgit     4.069          4.057     -0.29
  Yuan        6.477          6.472     -0.08
                                            
  Change so far in 2021                     
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020  Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.510       103.24     -2.15
  Sing dlr    1.337         1.3209     -1.22
  Taiwan dlr  27.947        28.483     +1.92
  Korean won  1124.800      1086.2     -3.43
  Baht        30.100         29.96     -0.47
  Peso        48.080         48.06     -0.04
  Rupiah      14020.000      14010     -0.07
  Rupee       72.953        73.065     +0.15
  Ringgit     4.069          4.057     -0.29
  Yuan        6.477          6.472     -0.08
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
