Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0209 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   107.890       108.08   +0.18
  Sing dlr    1.328         1.3288   +0.03
  Taiwan dlr  28.036        28.138   +0.36
  Korean won  1116.600      1112.3   -0.39
  Baht        31.320         31.27   -0.16
  Peso        48.352         48.37   +0.04
  Rupiah      14500.000      14495   -0.03
  Ringgit     4.115          4.113   -0.05
  Yuan        6.502         6.5009   -0.01
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   107.890       103.24   -4.31
  Sing dlr    1.328         1.3209   -0.56
  Taiwan dlr  28.036        28.483   +1.59
  Korean won  1116.600     1086.20   -2.72
  Baht        31.320         29.96   -4.34
  Peso        48.352         48.01   -0.71
  Rupiah      14500.000      14040   -3.17
  Ringgit     4.115         4.0200   -2.31
  Yuan        6.502         6.5283   +0.41
 






 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
