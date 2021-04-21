EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0209 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.890 108.08 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3288 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.036 28.138 +0.36 Korean won 1116.600 1112.3 -0.39 Baht 31.320 31.27 -0.16 Peso 48.352 48.37 +0.04 Rupiah 14500.000 14495 -0.03 Ringgit 4.115 4.113 -0.05 Yuan 6.502 6.5009 -0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 107.890 103.24 -4.31 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 28.036 28.483 +1.59 Korean won 1116.600 1086.20 -2.72 Baht 31.320 29.96 -4.34 Peso 48.352 48.01 -0.71 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Ringgit 4.115 4.0200 -2.31 Yuan 6.502 6.5283 +0.41 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)