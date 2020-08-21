Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed, Taiwan dollar gains the most

    Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT.
    
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    105.690        105.79   +0.09
  Sing dlr     1.367          1.3669   +0.01
  Taiwan dlr   29.379         29.522   +0.49
  Korean won   1185.500       1186.9   +0.12
  Baht         31.400          31.43   +0.10
  Rupee        75.025         75.025    0.00
  Ringgit      4.174            4.17   -0.10
  Yuan         6.906           6.916   +0.14
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    105.690        108.61   +2.76
  Sing dlr     1.367          1.3444   -1.64
  Taiwan dlr   29.379         30.106   +2.47
  Korean won   1185.500      1156.40   -2.45
  Baht         31.400          29.91   -4.75
  Rupee        75.025          71.38   -4.86
  Ringgit      4.174          4.0890   -2.04
  Yuan         6.906          6.9632   +0.83
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
