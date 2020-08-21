EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies little changed, Taiwan dollar gains the most

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.690 105.79 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3669 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.379 29.522 +0.49 Korean won 1185.500 1186.9 +0.12 Baht 31.400 31.43 +0.10 Rupee 75.025 75.025 0.00 Ringgit 4.174 4.17 -0.10 Yuan 6.906 6.916 +0.14 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.690 108.61 +2.76 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3444 -1.64 Taiwan dlr 29.379 30.106 +2.47 Korean won 1185.500 1156.40 -2.45 Baht 31.400 29.91 -4.75 Rupee 75.025 71.38 -4.86 Ringgit 4.174 4.0890 -2.04 Yuan 6.906 6.9632 +0.83 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)