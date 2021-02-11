EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted in thin trade; Thai baht climbs

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 104.580 104.57 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3264 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 28.390 28.390 0.00 Korean won 1107.000 1107.00 0.00 Baht 29.900 29.96 +0.20 Peso 48.030 48.03 +0.00 Rupiah 13990.000 13980 -0.07 Rupee 72.835 72.835 0.00 Ringgit 4.045 4.042 -0.07 Yuan 6.458 6.458 0.00 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 104.580 103.24 -1.28 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.39 Taiwan dlr 28.390 28.483 +0.33 Korean won 1107.000 1086.2 -1.88 Baht 29.900 29.96 +0.20 Peso 48.030 48.03 +0.00 Rupiah 13990.000 13980 -0.07 Rupee 72.835 73.065 +0.32 Ringgit 4.045 4.042 -0.07 Yuan 6.458 6.4342 -0.36 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)