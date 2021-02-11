Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted in thin trade; Thai baht climbs

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
    
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous   Pct Move
                               day  
  Japan yen   104.580       104.57      -0.01
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3264      +0.02
  Taiwan dlr  28.390        28.390       0.00
  Korean won  1107.000     1107.00       0.00
  Baht        29.900         29.96      +0.20
  Peso        48.030         48.03      +0.00
  Rupiah      13990.000      13980      -0.07
  Rupee       72.835        72.835       0.00
  Ringgit     4.045          4.042      -0.07
  Yuan        6.458          6.458       0.00
                                             
  Change so far in 2021                      
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020   Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.580       103.24      -1.28
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3209      -0.39
  Taiwan dlr  28.390        28.483      +0.33
  Korean won  1107.000      1086.2      -1.88
  Baht        29.900         29.96      +0.20
  Peso        48.030         48.03      +0.00
  Rupiah      13990.000      13980      -0.07
  Rupee       72.835        73.065      +0.32
  Ringgit     4.045          4.042      -0.07
  Yuan        6.458         6.4342      -0.36
 



 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
