EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah rise

June 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.900 110.86 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3428 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.925 28.002 +0.28 Korean won 1128.500 1134.9 +0.57 Baht 31.800 31.84 +0.13 Peso 48.520 48.525 +0.01 Rupiah 14400.000 14435 +0.24 Rupee 74.160 74.16 +0.00 Ringgit 4.156 4.158 +0.05 Yuan 6.466 6.4722 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.900 103.24 -6.91 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.59 Taiwan dlr 27.925 28.483 +2.00 Korean won 1128.500 1086.20 -3.75 Baht 31.800 29.96 -5.79 Peso 48.520 48.01 -1.05 Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50 Rupee 74.160 73.07 -1.48 Ringgit 4.156 4.0200 -3.27 Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)