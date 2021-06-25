Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah rise

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
   Change on the day at   0203 GMT                      
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                            day     Move
  Japan yen              110.900         110.86    -0.04
  Sing dlr               1.342           1.3428    +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             27.925          28.002    +0.28
  Korean won             1128.500        1134.9    +0.57
  Baht                   31.800           31.84    +0.13
  Peso                   48.520          48.525    +0.01
  Rupiah                 14400.000        14435    +0.24
  Rupee                  74.160           74.16    +0.00
  Ringgit                4.156            4.158    +0.05
  Yuan                   6.466           6.4722    +0.09
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                                    Move
  Japan yen              110.900         103.24    -6.91
  Sing dlr               1.342           1.3209    -1.59
  Taiwan dlr             27.925          28.483    +2.00
  Korean won             1128.500       1086.20    -3.75
  Baht                   31.800           29.96    -5.79
  Peso                   48.520           48.01    -1.05
  Rupiah                 14400.000        14040    -2.50
  Rupee                  74.160           73.07    -1.48
  Ringgit                4.156           4.0200    -3.27
  Yuan                   6.466           6.5283    +0.96
 
 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
