EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Malaysian ringgit drops

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.030 104.25 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.339 1.3385 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 28.506 28.811 +1.07 Korean won 1104.800 1104.6 -0.02 Baht 30.290 30.28 -0.03 Peso 48.105 48.1 -0.01 Rupiah 14080.000 14090 +0.07 Rupee 73.797 73.832 +0.05 Ringgit 4.070 4.065 -0.12 Yuan 6.578 6.5741 -0.06 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)