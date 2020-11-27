Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Malaysian ringgit drops

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. 
    
    
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.030            104.25       +0.21
  Sing dlr    1.339              1.3385       +0.00
  Taiwan dlr  28.506             28.811       +1.07
  Korean won  1104.800           1104.6       -0.02
  Baht        30.290              30.28       -0.03
  Peso        48.105               48.1       -0.01
  Rupiah      14080.000           14090       +0.07
  Rupee       73.797             73.832       +0.05
  Ringgit     4.070               4.065       -0.12
  Yuan        6.578              6.5741       -0.06
 


 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
