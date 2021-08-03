EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; peso, won fall

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.230 109.28 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3532 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.918 27.932 +0.05 Korean won 1152.200 1150.9 -0.11 Baht 32.950 32.93 -0.06 Peso 49.935 49.85 -0.17 Rupiah 14370.000 14420 +0.35 Rupee 74.340 74.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.223 4.2235 +0.01 Yuan 6.465 6.462 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.230 103.24 -5.48 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 27.918 28.483 +2.02 Korean won 1152.200 1086.20 -5.73 Baht 32.950 29.96 -9.07 Peso 49.935 48.01 -3.86 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.340 73.07 -1.72 Ringgit 4.223 4.0200 -4.81 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.99 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)