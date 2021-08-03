Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; peso, won fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
   Change on the day at   0203 GMT                      
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                            day     Move
  Japan yen              109.230         109.28    +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.353           1.3532    +0.03
  Taiwan dlr             27.918          27.932    +0.05
  Korean won             1152.200        1150.9    -0.11
  Baht                   32.950           32.93    -0.06
  Peso                   49.935           49.85    -0.17
  Rupiah                 14370.000        14420    +0.35
  Rupee                  74.340           74.34    +0.00
  Ringgit                4.223           4.2235    +0.01
  Yuan                   6.465            6.462    -0.04
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                                    Move
  Japan yen              109.230         103.24    -5.48
  Sing dlr               1.353           1.3209    -2.36
  Taiwan dlr             27.918          28.483    +2.02
  Korean won             1152.200       1086.20    -5.73
  Baht                   32.950           29.96    -9.07
  Peso                   49.935           48.01    -3.86
  Rupiah                 14370.000        14040    -2.30
  Rupee                  74.340           73.07    -1.72
  Ringgit                4.223           4.0200    -4.81
  Yuan                   6.465           6.5283    +0.99
    

 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up