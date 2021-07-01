Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Philippine peso, Korean won weaken

By Reuters Staff

    July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
   Change on the day at   0201 GMT                      
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                            day     Move
  Japan yen              111.040          111.1    +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.346           1.3451    -0.04
  Taiwan dlr             27.870           27.87    +0.00
  Korean won             1132.600        1126.1    -0.57
  Baht                   31.980           32.04    +0.19
  Peso                   48.992           48.84    -0.31
  Rupiah                 14500.000        14495    -0.03
  Rupee                  74.325          74.325    +0.00
  Ringgit                4.153             4.15    -0.07
  Yuan                   6.466           6.4578    -0.13
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                                    Move
  Japan yen              111.040         103.24    -7.02
  Sing dlr               1.346           1.3209    -1.84
  Taiwan dlr             27.870          28.483    +2.20
  Korean won             1132.600       1086.20    -4.10
  Baht                   31.980           29.96    -6.32
  Peso                   48.992           48.01    -2.00
  Rupiah                 14500.000        14040    -3.17
  Rupee                  74.325           73.07    -1.70
  Ringgit                4.153           4.0200    -3.20
  Yuan                   6.466           6.5283    +0.96
    

 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
