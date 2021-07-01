EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Philippine peso, Korean won weaken

July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.040 111.1 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3451 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.870 27.87 +0.00 Korean won 1132.600 1126.1 -0.57 Baht 31.980 32.04 +0.19 Peso 48.992 48.84 -0.31 Rupiah 14500.000 14495 -0.03 Rupee 74.325 74.325 +0.00 Ringgit 4.153 4.15 -0.07 Yuan 6.466 6.4578 -0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.040 103.24 -7.02 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.84 Taiwan dlr 27.870 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1132.600 1086.20 -4.10 Baht 31.980 29.96 -6.32 Peso 48.992 48.01 -2.00 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Rupee 74.325 73.07 -1.70 Ringgit 4.153 4.0200 -3.20 Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)