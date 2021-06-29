EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit slip

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.500 110.62 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3428 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.885 27.91 +0.09 Korean won 1130.300 1130.3 +0.00 Baht 32.030 31.94 -0.28 Peso 48.546 48.64 +0.19 Rupiah 14440.000 14440 +0.00 Rupee 74.190 74.19 +0.00 Ringgit 4.150 4.143 -0.17 Yuan 6.463 6.4562 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.500 103.24 -6.57 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.69 Taiwan dlr 27.885 28.483 +2.14 Korean won 1130.300 1086.20 -3.90 Baht 32.030 29.96 -6.46 Peso 48.546 48.01 -1.10 Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77 Rupee 74.190 73.07 -1.52 Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13 Yuan 6.463 6.5283 +1.02 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)