EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit slip

    June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                     
   Change on the day at                        
          0200 GMT                      
  Currency       Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                   day     Move
  Japan yen     110.500         110.62    +0.11
  Sing dlr      1.344           1.3428    -0.06
  Taiwan dlr    27.885           27.91    +0.09
  Korean won    1130.300        1130.3    +0.00
  Baht          32.030           31.94    -0.28
  Peso          48.546           48.64    +0.19
  Rupiah        14440.000        14440    +0.00
  Rupee         74.190           74.19    +0.00
  Ringgit       4.150            4.143    -0.17
  Yuan          6.463           6.4562    -0.10
                                               
  Change so                                    
 far in 2021                            
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020       Pct
                                           Move
  Japan yen     110.500         103.24    -6.57
  Sing dlr      1.344           1.3209    -1.69
  Taiwan dlr    27.885          28.483    +2.14
  Korean won    1130.300       1086.20    -3.90
  Baht          32.030           29.96    -6.46
  Peso          48.546           48.01    -1.10
  Rupiah        14440.000        14040    -2.77
  Rupee         74.190           73.07    -1.52
  Ringgit       4.150           4.0200    -3.13
  Yuan          6.463           6.5283    +1.02
 
