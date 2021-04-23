EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai Baht weakens

April 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.930 107.96 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3291 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.119 28.141 +0.08 Korean won 1118.700 1117.3 -0.13 Baht 31.400 31.33 -0.22 Peso 48.365 48.36 -0.01 Rupiah 14510.000 14515 +0.03 Rupee 74.953 74.9525 0.00 Ringgit 4.111 4.1105 -0.01 Yuan 6.496 6.4912 -0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 107.930 103.24 -4.35 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3209 -0.59 Taiwan dlr 28.119 28.483 +1.29 Korean won 1118.700 1086.20 -2.91 Baht 31.400 29.96 -4.59 Peso 48.365 48.01 -0.73 Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24 Rupee 74.953 73.07 -2.52 Ringgit 4.111 4.0200 -2.21 Yuan 6.496 6.5283 +0.50 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)