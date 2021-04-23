Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; Thai Baht weakens

By Reuters Staff

    April 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0204 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   107.930       107.96   +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.329         1.3291   +0.03
  Taiwan dlr  28.119        28.141   +0.08
  Korean won  1118.700      1117.3   -0.13
  Baht        31.400         31.33   -0.22
  Peso        48.365         48.36   -0.01
  Rupiah      14510.000      14515   +0.03
  Rupee       74.953       74.9525    0.00
  Ringgit     4.111         4.1105   -0.01
  Yuan        6.496         6.4912   -0.08
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   107.930       103.24   -4.35
  Sing dlr    1.329         1.3209   -0.59
  Taiwan dlr  28.119        28.483   +1.29
  Korean won  1118.700     1086.20   -2.91
  Baht        31.400         29.96   -4.59
  Peso        48.365         48.01   -0.73
  Rupiah      14510.000      14040   -3.24
  Rupee       74.953         73.07   -2.52
  Ringgit     4.111         4.0200   -2.21
  Yuan        6.496         6.5283   +0.50
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
