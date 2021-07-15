Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies nudge higher; Philippine peso eases

By Reuters Staff

    July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                             
  Currency     Latest bid        Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.940                 109.99     +0.05
  Sing dlr     1.355                   1.3534     -0.08
  Taiwan dlr   27.984                  28.007     +0.08
  Korean won   1147.700                1148.5     +0.07
  Baht         32.640                   32.66     +0.06
  Peso         50.350                    50.2     -0.30
  Rupiah       14490.000                14475     -0.10
  Rupee        74.583                 74.5825      0.00
  Ringgit      4.196                    4.199     +0.07
  Yuan         6.467                    6.469     +0.03
                                                       
  Change so far in 2021                                
  Currency     Latest bid       End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.940                 103.24     -6.09
  Sing dlr     1.355                   1.3209     -2.48
  Taiwan dlr   27.984                  28.483     +1.78
  Korean won   1147.700               1086.20     -5.36
  Baht         32.640                   29.96     -8.21
  Peso         50.350                   48.01     -4.65
  Rupiah       14490.000                14040     -3.11
  Rupee        74.583                   73.07     -2.03
  Ringgit      4.196                   4.0200     -4.19
  Yuan         6.467                   6.5283     +0.94
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
