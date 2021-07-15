EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies nudge higher; Philippine peso eases

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.940 109.99 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3534 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.984 28.007 +0.08 Korean won 1147.700 1148.5 +0.07 Baht 32.640 32.66 +0.06 Peso 50.350 50.2 -0.30 Rupiah 14490.000 14475 -0.10 Rupee 74.583 74.5825 0.00 Ringgit 4.196 4.199 +0.07 Yuan 6.467 6.469 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.940 103.24 -6.09 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3209 -2.48 Taiwan dlr 27.984 28.483 +1.78 Korean won 1147.700 1086.20 -5.36 Baht 32.640 29.96 -8.21 Peso 50.350 48.01 -4.65 Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11 Rupee 74.583 73.07 -2.03 Ringgit 4.196 4.0200 -4.19 Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.94 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)