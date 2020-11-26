Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar on defensive; baht, peso fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
    
  Currency     Latest   Previous   Pct Move
                  bid        day  
  Japan yen   104.320     104.45      +0.12
  Sing dlr    1.338       1.3397      +0.10
  Taiwan dlr  28.505      28.816      +1.09
  Korean won  1105.60     1108.9      +0.30
              0                   
  Baht        30.310       30.28      -0.10
  Peso        48.110       48.03      -0.17
  Rupiah      14100.0      14130      +0.21
              00                  
  Rupee       73.772     73.7685      -0.00
  Ringgit     4.081        4.085      +0.10
  Yuan        6.568        6.575      +0.11
 



 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
