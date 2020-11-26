EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise as dollar on defensive; baht, peso fall

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 104.320 104.45 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.338 1.3397 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.505 28.816 +1.09 Korean won 1105.60 1108.9 +0.30 0 Baht 30.310 30.28 -0.10 Peso 48.110 48.03 -0.17 Rupiah 14100.0 14130 +0.21 00 Rupee 73.772 73.7685 -0.00 Ringgit 4.081 4.085 +0.10 Yuan 6.568 6.575 +0.11 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)