EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won leads gains

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.160 107.24 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3887 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.449 29.446 -0.01 Korean won 1197.800 1200.9 +0.26 Baht 31.760 31.79 +0.09 Peso 49.288 49.3 +0.02 Rupiah 14700.000 14710 +0.07 Rupee 74.74 74.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.256 4.262 +0.14 Yuan 6.987 6.9829 -0.05 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.160 108.61 +1.35 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3444 -3.20 Taiwan dlr 29.449 30.106 +2.23 Korean won 1197.800 1156.40 -3.46 Baht 31.760 29.91 -5.82 Peso 49.288 50.65 +2.76 Rupiah 14700.000 13880 -5.58 Rupee 74.74 71.38 -4.73 Ringgit 4.256 4.0890 -3.92 Yuan 6.987 6.9632 -0.33 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)