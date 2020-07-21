Bonds News
July 21, 2020 / 2:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, S.Korean won leads gains

2 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
        
    Change on the day at 0203 GMT                           
   Currency        Latest bid        Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen          107.160            107.24       +0.07
   Sing dlr           1.389             1.3887       -0.01
  Taiwan dlr         29.449             29.446       -0.01
  Korean won        1197.800            1200.9       +0.26
     Baht            31.760             31.79        +0.09
     Peso            49.288              49.3        +0.02
    Rupiah          14700.000           14710        +0.07
    Rupee             74.74             74.74        0.00
   Ringgit            4.256             4.262        +0.14
     Yuan             6.987             6.9829       -0.05
                                                       
        Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency        Latest bid          End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen          107.160            108.61       +1.35
   Sing dlr           1.389             1.3444       -3.20
  Taiwan dlr         29.449             30.106       +2.23
  Korean won        1197.800           1156.40       -3.46
     Baht            31.760             29.91        -5.82
     Peso            49.288             50.65        +2.76
    Rupiah          14700.000           13880        -5.58
    Rupee             74.74             71.38        -4.73
   Ringgit            4.256             4.0890       -3.92
     Yuan             6.987             6.9632       -0.33
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
