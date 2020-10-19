Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
        
   Change on the day at 0204 GMT                       
   Currency        Latest bid       Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen         105.420             105.4       -0.02
   Sing dlr          1.357             1.3579       +0.07
  Taiwan dlr         28.711            28.979       +0.93
  Korean won        1142.200           1147.4       +0.46
     Baht            31.180             31.19       +0.03
     Peso            48.595             48.66       +0.13
    Rupiah         14650.000            14670       +0.14
    Rupee            73.442            73.442       +0.00
   Ringgit           4.143              4.146       +0.07
     Yuan            6.700             6.6962       -0.06
                                                       
       Change so far in 2020                           
   Currency        Latest bid         End 2019     Pct Move
  Japan yen         105.420            108.61       +3.03
   Sing dlr          1.357             1.3444       -0.93
  Taiwan dlr         28.711            30.106       +4.86
  Korean won        1142.200           1156.40      +1.24
     Baht            31.180             29.91       -4.07
     Peso            48.595             50.65       +4.23
    Rupiah         14650.000            13880       -5.26
    Rupee            73.442             71.38       -2.81
   Ringgit           4.143             4.0890       -1.30
     Yuan            6.700             6.9632       +3.92
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
