EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar gains most

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.420 105.4 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3579 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.711 28.979 +0.93 Korean won 1142.200 1147.4 +0.46 Baht 31.180 31.19 +0.03 Peso 48.595 48.66 +0.13 Rupiah 14650.000 14670 +0.14 Rupee 73.442 73.442 +0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.146 +0.07 Yuan 6.700 6.6962 -0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.420 108.61 +3.03 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3444 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 28.711 30.106 +4.86 Korean won 1142.200 1156.40 +1.24 Baht 31.180 29.91 -4.07 Peso 48.595 50.65 +4.23 Rupiah 14650.000 13880 -5.26 Rupee 73.442 71.38 -2.81 Ringgit 4.143 4.0890 -1.30 Yuan 6.700 6.9632 +3.92 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)