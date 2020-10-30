Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
   
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.440           104.61       +0.16
  Sing dlr    1.364             1.3668       +0.18
  Taiwan dlr  28.588            28.914       +1.14
  Korean won  1127.900          1131.4       +0.31
  Baht        31.150             31.24       +0.29
  Peso        48.365             48.38       +0.03
  Ringgit     4.156              4.154       -0.05
  Yuan        6.689             6.7161       +0.40
                                                  
  Change so                                       
 far in 2020                            
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019        Pct Move
  Japan yen   104.440           108.61       +3.99
  Sing dlr    1.364             1.3444       -1.46
  Taiwan dlr  28.588            30.106       +5.31
  Korean won  1127.900         1156.40       +2.53
  Baht        31.150             29.91       -3.98
  Peso        48.365             50.65       +4.72
  Ringgit     4.156             4.0890       -1.61
  Yuan        6.689             6.9632       +4.09
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
