EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.780 105.85 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3284 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.919 28.38 +1.65 Korean won 1,104.600 1,107.5 +0.26 Baht 29.990 29.98 -0.03 Peso 48.330 48.39 +0.12 Rupiah 14,010.000 14,010 +0.00 Rupee 72.740 72.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.034 4.037 +0.07 Yuan 6.451 6.4576 +0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.780 103.24 -2.40 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.52 Taiwan dlr 27.919 28.483 +2.02 Korean won 1,104.600 1,086.20 -1.67 Baht 29.990 29.96 -0.10 Peso 48.330 48.01 -0.66 Rupiah 14,010.000 14,040 +0.21 Rupee 72.740 73.07 +0.45 Ringgit 4.034 4.0200 -0.35 Yuan 6.451 6.5283 +1.20 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)