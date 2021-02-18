Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.   
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.780            105.85      +0.07
  Sing dlr      1.328              1.3284      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr    27.919              28.38      +1.65
  Korean won    1,104.600         1,107.5      +0.26
  Baht          29.990              29.98      -0.03
  Peso          48.330              48.39      +0.12
  Rupiah        14,010.000         14,010      +0.00
  Rupee         72.740              72.74       0.00
  Ringgit       4.034               4.037      +0.07
  Yuan          6.451              6.4576      +0.11
                                                    
  Change so far in 2021                             
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.780            103.24      -2.40
  Sing dlr      1.328              1.3209      -0.52
  Taiwan dlr    27.919             28.483      +2.02
  Korean won    1,104.600        1,086.20      -1.67
  Baht          29.990              29.96      -0.10
  Peso          48.330              48.01      -0.66
  Rupiah        14,010.000         14,040      +0.21
  Rupee         72.740              73.07      +0.45
  Ringgit       4.034              4.0200      -0.35
  Yuan          6.451              6.5283      +1.20
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
