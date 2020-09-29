EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.460 105.49 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.372 1.3721 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.012 29.220 +0.72 Korean won 1169.500 1173.6 +0.35 Baht 31.705 31.67 -0.11 Peso 48.469 48.44 -0.06 Rupiah 14850.000 14850 +0.00 Rupee 73.775 73.78 0.00 Ringgit 4.168 4.173 +0.12 Yuan 6.824 6.8106 -0.19 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.460 108.61 +2.99 Sing dlr 1.372 1.3444 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.012 30.106 +3.77 Korean won 1169.500 1156.40 -1.12 Baht 31.705 29.91 -5.66 Peso 48.469 50.65 +4.50 Rupiah 14850.000 13880 -6.53 Rupee 73.775 71.38 -3.25 Ringgit 4.168 4.0890 -1.90 Yuan 6.824 6.9632 +2.04 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)