Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise; Taiwan dollar, S.Korean won lead gains

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.460      105.49        +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.372        1.3721        +0.01
  Taiwan dlr  29.012       29.220        +0.72
  Korean won  1169.500     1173.6        +0.35
  Baht        31.705       31.67         -0.11
  Peso        48.469       48.44         -0.06
  Rupiah      14850.000    14850         +0.00
  Rupee       73.775       73.78         0.00
  Ringgit     4.168        4.173         +0.12
  Yuan        6.824        6.8106        -0.19
                                         
  Change so far in 2020                  
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.460      108.61        +2.99
  Sing dlr    1.372        1.3444        -2.00
  Taiwan dlr  29.012       30.106        +3.77
  Korean won  1169.500     1156.40       -1.12
  Baht        31.705       29.91         -5.66
  Peso        48.469       50.65         +4.50
  Rupiah      14850.000    13880         -6.53
  Rupee       73.775       71.38         -3.25
  Ringgit     4.168        4.0890        -1.90
  Yuan        6.824        6.9632        +2.04
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
