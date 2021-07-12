EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.130 110.14 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3505 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.086 +0.29 Korean won 1146.700 1149.1 +0.21 Baht 32.640 32.56 -0.25 Peso 50.140 49.98 -0.32 Rupiah 14490.000 14525 +0.24 Rupee 74.638 74.6375 0.00 Ringgit 4.185 4.189 +0.10 Yuan 6.476 6.4791 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.130 103.24 -6.26 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71 Korean won 1146.700 1086.20 -5.28 Baht 32.640 29.96 -8.21 Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25 Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11 Rupee 74.638 73.07 -2.11 Ringgit 4.185 4.0400 -3.46 Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)