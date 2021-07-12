Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                      
                                                
   Currency    Latest bid    Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.130        110.14        +0.01
   Sing dlr       1.351         1.3505        -0.04
  Taiwan dlr     28.005         28.086        +0.29
  Korean won    1146.700        1149.1        +0.21
     Baht        32.640          32.56        -0.25
     Peso        50.140          49.98        -0.32
    Rupiah      14490.000        14525        +0.24
    Rupee        74.638         74.6375       0.00
   Ringgit        4.185          4.189        +0.10
     Yuan         6.476         6.4791        +0.04
                                                
    Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency    Latest bid      End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.130        103.24        -6.26
   Sing dlr       1.351         1.3209        -2.23
  Taiwan dlr     28.005         28.483        +1.71
  Korean won    1146.700        1086.20       -5.28
     Baht        32.640          29.96        -8.21
     Peso        50.140          48.01        -4.25
    Rupiah      14490.000        14040        -3.11
    Rupee        74.638          73.07        -2.11
   Ringgit        4.185         4.0400        -3.46
     Yuan         6.476         6.5283        +0.80
 

    

 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up