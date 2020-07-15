Bonds News
July 15, 2020 / 2:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.   
    
  Currency     Latest bid   Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    107.230        107.23   +0.00
  Sing dlr     1.391          1.3918   +0.08
  Taiwan dlr   29.445         29.595   +0.51
  Korean won   1200.100       1205.7   +0.47
  Baht         31.460          31.57   +0.35
  Peso         49.429          49.42   -0.02
  Rupiah       14380.000       14375   -0.03
  Rupee        75.415          75.42    0.00
  Ringgit      4.261           4.268   +0.16
  Yuan         6.999          7.0075   +0.12
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid  End 2019      Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    107.230        108.61   +1.29
  Sing dlr     1.391          1.3444   -3.33
  Taiwan dlr   29.445         30.106   +2.24
  Korean won   1200.100      1156.40   -3.64
  Baht         31.460          29.91   -4.93
  Peso         49.429          50.65   +2.47
  Rupiah       14380.000       13880   -3.48
  Rupee        75.415          71.38   -5.35
  Ringgit      4.261          4.0890   -4.04
  Yuan         6.999          6.9632   -0.51
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
