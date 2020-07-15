EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

July 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 107.230 107.23 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.391 1.3918 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.445 29.595 +0.51 Korean won 1200.100 1205.7 +0.47 Baht 31.460 31.57 +0.35 Peso 49.429 49.42 -0.02 Rupiah 14380.000 14375 -0.03 Rupee 75.415 75.42 0.00 Ringgit 4.261 4.268 +0.16 Yuan 6.999 7.0075 +0.12 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.230 108.61 +1.29 Sing dlr 1.391 1.3444 -3.33 Taiwan dlr 29.445 30.106 +2.24 Korean won 1200.100 1156.40 -3.64 Baht 31.460 29.91 -4.93 Peso 49.429 50.65 +2.47 Rupiah 14380.000 13880 -3.48 Rupee 75.415 71.38 -5.35 Ringgit 4.261 4.0890 -4.04 Yuan 6.999 6.9632 -0.51 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)