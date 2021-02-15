Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Thai baht leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
   Change on the day at 0203                 
              GMT                         
   Currency      Latest bid     Previous   Pct
                                  day      Move
  Japan yen       105.000        104.93   -0.07
   Sing dlr        1.324         1.3246   +0.07
  Korean won     1,104.000       1,107    +0.27
     Baht          29.850        29.96    +0.37
     Peso          48.012        48.04    +0.06
    Rupiah       13,950.000      13,970   +0.14
    Rupee          72.750        72.75     0.00
   Ringgit         4.040         4.0405   +0.01
                                             
     Change so far in 2021                   
   Currency      Latest bid     End 2020   Pct
                                           Move
  Japan yen       105.000        103.24   -1.68
   Sing dlr        1.324         1.3209   -0.21
  Taiwan dlr       28.390        28.483   +0.33
  Korean won     1,104.000      1,086.2   -1.61
     Baht          29.850        29.96    +0.37
     Peso          48.012        48.04    +0.06
    Rupiah       13,950.000      13,970   +0.14
    Rupee          72.750        73.065   +0.43
   Ringgit         4.040         4.0405   +0.01
     Yuan          6.458         6.4342   -0.36
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
