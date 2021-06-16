Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Philippine peso falls most

By Reuters Staff

    June 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                      
      `                                          
   Currency     Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen       110.080         110.07      -0.01
   Sing dlr        1.327          1.3269      -0.03
  Taiwan dlr      27.636          27.652      +0.06
  Korean won     1117.700          1117       -0.06
     Baht         31.170          31.13       -0.13
     Peso         48.130          48.06       -0.15
    Rupiah       14230.000        14220       -0.07
    Rupee         73.313         73.3125       0.00
   Ringgit         4.118          4.115       -0.07
     Yuan          6.404          6.407       +0.05
                                                 
     Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency     Latest bid       End 2020    Pct Move
  Japan yen       110.080         103.24      -6.21
   Sing dlr        1.327          1.3209      -0.48
  Taiwan dlr      27.636          28.483      +3.06
  Korean won     1117.700        1086.20      -2.82
     Baht         31.170          29.96       -3.88
     Peso         48.130          48.01       -0.25
    Rupiah       14230.000        14040       -1.34
    Rupee         73.313          73.07       -0.34
   Ringgit         4.118          4.0400      -1.89
     Yuan          6.404          6.5283      +1.94
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
