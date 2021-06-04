Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead drop

By Reuters Staff

    June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.200           110.28     +0.07
  Sing dlr    1.328             1.3275     -0.04
  Taiwan dlr  27.695            27.704     +0.03
  Korean won  1118.200          1113.6     -0.41
  Baht        31.230             31.14     -0.29
  Peso        47.815             47.77     -0.09
  Rupiah      14290.000          14280     -0.07
  Rupee       72.908            72.908      0.00
  Ringgit     4.128               4.12     -0.19
  Yuan        6.406              6.404     -0.02
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.200           103.24     -6.32
  Sing dlr    1.328             1.3209     -0.53
  Taiwan dlr  27.695            28.483     +2.85
  Korean won  1118.200         1086.20     -2.86
  Baht        31.230             29.96     -4.07
  Peso        47.815             48.01     +0.41
  Rupiah      14290.000          14040     -1.75
  Rupee       72.908             73.07     +0.22
  Ringgit     4.128             4.0400     -2.13
  Yuan        6.406             6.5283     +1.92
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
