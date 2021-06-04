EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead drop

June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.200 110.28 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3275 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.695 27.704 +0.03 Korean won 1118.200 1113.6 -0.41 Baht 31.230 31.14 -0.29 Peso 47.815 47.77 -0.09 Rupiah 14290.000 14280 -0.07 Rupee 72.908 72.908 0.00 Ringgit 4.128 4.12 -0.19 Yuan 6.406 6.404 -0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.200 103.24 -6.32 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 27.695 28.483 +2.85 Korean won 1118.200 1086.20 -2.86 Baht 31.230 29.96 -4.07 Peso 47.815 48.01 +0.41 Rupiah 14290.000 14040 -1.75 Rupee 72.908 73.07 +0.22 Ringgit 4.128 4.0400 -2.13 Yuan 6.406 6.5283 +1.92 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)