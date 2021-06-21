EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.050 110.19 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3461 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 27.888 27.81 -0.28 Korean won 1134.900 1132.3 -0.23 Baht 31.520 31.44 -0.25 Peso 48.615 48.5 -0.24 Rupiah 14380.000 14370 -0.07 Rupee 73.860 73.86 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.137 -0.14 Yuan 6.453 6.4537 +0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.050 103.24 -6.19 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.78 Taiwan dlr 27.888 28.483 +2.13 Korean won 1134.900 1086.20 -4.29 Baht 31.520 29.96 -4.95 Peso 48.615 48.01 -1.24 Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36 Rupee 73.860 73.07 -1.08 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.453 6.5283 +1.16 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)