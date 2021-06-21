Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

By Reuters Staff

    June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.050              110.19     +0.13
  Sing dlr    1.345                1.3461     +0.09
  Taiwan dlr  27.888                27.81     -0.28
  Korean won  1134.900             1132.3     -0.23
  Baht        31.520                31.44     -0.25
  Peso        48.615                 48.5     -0.24
  Rupiah      14380.000             14370     -0.07
  Rupee       73.860                73.86      0.00
  Ringgit     4.143                 4.137     -0.14
  Yuan        6.453                6.4537     +0.01
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency    Latest bid     End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   110.050              103.24     -6.19
  Sing dlr    1.345                1.3209     -1.78
  Taiwan dlr  27.888               28.483     +2.13
  Korean won  1134.900            1086.20     -4.29
  Baht        31.520                29.96     -4.95
  Peso        48.615                48.01     -1.24
  Rupiah      14380.000             14040     -2.36
  Rupee       73.860                73.07     -1.08
  Ringgit     4.143                4.0200     -2.97
  Yuan        6.453                6.5283     +1.16
 

 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
