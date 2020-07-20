Bonds News
July 20, 2020 / 2:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; Thai baht weakens most

2 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
       
   Currency   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen    107.340       106.99      -0.33
   Sing dlr     1.392        1.3897      -0.14
  Taiwan dlr    29.499       29.453      -0.16
  Korean won   1205.600     1203.44      -0.18
     Baht       31.760       31.67       -0.28
     Peso       49.430       49.37       -0.12
    Rupiah    14625.000      14620       -0.03
    Rupee       75.015       75.02        0.00
   Ringgit      4.264         4.26       -0.09
     Yuan       7.001        6.9912      -0.13
                                            
  Change so far in 2020                     
   Currency   Latest bid    End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen    107.340       108.61      +1.18
   Sing dlr     1.392        1.3444      -3.39
  Taiwan dlr    29.499       30.106      +2.06
  Korean won   1205.600     1156.40      -4.08
     Baht       31.760       29.91       -5.82
     Peso       49.430       50.65       +2.47
    Rupiah    14625.000      13880       -5.09
    Rupee       75.015       71.38       -4.85
   Ringgit      4.264        4.0890      -4.10
     Yuan       7.001        6.9632      -0.53
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below