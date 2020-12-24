Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies steady; Taiwanese dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    103.560        103.55   -0.01
  Sing dlr     1.331          1.3301   -0.05
  Taiwan dlr   28.127         28.555   +1.52
  Korean won   1105.200       1107.9   +0.24
  Baht         30.230           30.2   -0.10
  Peso         48.040          48.04   +0.00
  Rupee        73.765         73.765    0.00
  Ringgit      4.056           4.061   +0.12
  Yuan         6.536            6.54   +0.06
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    103.560        108.61   +4.88
  Sing dlr     1.331          1.3444   +1.03
  Taiwan dlr   28.127         30.106   +7.04
  Korean won   1105.200      1156.40   +4.63
  Baht         30.230          29.91   -1.06
  Peso         48.040          50.65   +5.43
  Rupee        73.765          71.38   -3.23
  Ringgit      4.056          4.0890   +0.81
  Yuan         6.536          6.9632   +6.54
 
    

 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up