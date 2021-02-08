EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen as dollar holds soft tone

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Taiwan's stock and bond markets closed until Feb. 16 * Thailand, India, Indonesia gain more than 1% each * Gains in oil prices support energy firms By Shruti Sonal Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened against the dollar on Monday as the greenback nursed losses following disappointing U.S. jobs data, while stocks climbed in subdued trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The dollar index weakened against a basket of six major currencies, after falling 0.6% on Friday, as data at the end of last week showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January. The Thai baht, South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit gained between 0.1% and 0.5%. "Going forward, the dollar index will likely rebound along with the rising 10-year U.S. treasury yield, considering the U.S. economic recovery and U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, said Gao Qi, FX strategist for EM Asia at Scotiabank. "Meanwhile, EM Asian currencies are expected to continue benefiting from improving risk sentiment". "It means we could see the dollar's divergent performance versus EM Asian currencies including the CNY, CNH and INR in the coming weeks", he added. The Taiwan dollar <, best performing currency in the region so far this year, added over 1% despite the central bank's attempts to crackdown on speculation of the currency. Taiwan's central bank said on Sunday it had banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and suspended it for two years from trading forex derivatives. The currency is at its strongest in more than 23 years against the U.S. dollar in a rally fuelled by rising global demand for tech products of the island's trade-dependent economy. Most shares in the region strengthened, tracking broader gains in global equities, on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers soon. Thai, Indian and the Indonesian benchmarks added over 1% each. Malaysia gained as much as 0.5% after government data showed the country's industrial production index rebounded in December after two months of decline. Energy stocks across the region saw solid gains as Brent oil futures neared $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures stoking demand. Thailand's PTT PCL and Malaysian heavyweight Petronas Chemicals Group inched nearly 4% higher. However, trading volumes remained low ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in most markets. Taiwan's stock and bond markets were closed starting Monday until Feb. 16, while Chinese financial markets will be closed for a week starting Thursday. Highlights: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 3 basis points at 1.3% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Pool Advista Finance Tbk PT, Alfa Energi Investama Tbk PT, Djasa Ubersakti Tbk PT Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0526 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.11 -2.12 <.N22 1.84 6.79 5> China <CNY=CFX +0.13 +1.09 <.SSE 0.95 1.62 S> C> India +0.09 +0.28 <.NSE 1.28 8.11 I> Indones +0.14 +0.29 <.JKS 0.96 3.88 ia E> Malaysi +0.22 -0.96 <.KLS 0.12 -2.87 a E> Philipp +0.01 -0.05 <.PSI 0.08 -1.61 ines > S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.38 -2.97 <.KS1 -0.49 8.07 C> 1> Singapo +0.08 -0.92 <.STI 0.79 3.03 re > Taiwan +1.42 +1.75 <.TWI 0.61 7.26 I> Thailan +0.13 -0.20 <.SET 1.16 4.46 d I> (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)