EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won leads gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   109.720        109.9   +0.16
  Sing dlr    1.357         1.3559   -0.05
  Taiwan dlr  27.975        28.005   +0.11
  Korean won  1150.700      1154.6   +0.34
  Baht        32.900         32.96   +0.18
  Peso        50.350         50.22   -0.26
  Rupiah      14480.000      14485   +0.03
  Rupee       74.375        74.375    0.00
  Ringgit     4.226          4.231   +0.12
  Yuan        6.485         6.4905   +0.08
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   109.720       103.24   -5.91
  Sing dlr    1.357         1.3209   -2.63
  Taiwan dlr  27.975        28.483   +1.82
  Korean won  1150.700     1086.20   -5.61
  Baht        32.900         29.96   -8.94
  Peso        50.350         48.01   -4.65
  Rupiah      14480.000      14040   -3.04
  Rupee       74.375         73.07   -1.76
  Ringgit     4.226         4.0200   -4.87
  Yuan        6.485         6.5283   +0.66
 







 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
