EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar firms most

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                   
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.270            104.21      -0.06
  Sing dlr               1.336               1.337      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr             28.223              28.51      +1.02
  Korean won             1086.800           1084.8      -0.18
  Peso                   48.070              48.18      +0.23
  Rupiah                 14070.000           14080      +0.07
  Rupee                  73.560              73.56       0.00
  Ringgit                4.060               4.063      +0.07
  Yuan                   6.548               6.545      -0.04
                                                             
  Change so far in 2020                                      
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.270            108.61      +4.16
  Sing dlr               1.336              1.3444      +0.61
  Taiwan dlr             28.223             30.106      +6.67
  Korean won             1086.800          1156.40      +6.40
  Peso                   48.070              50.65      +5.37
  Rupiah                 14070.000           13880      -1.35
  Rupee                  73.560              71.38      -2.96
  Ringgit                4.060              4.0890      +0.71
  Yuan                   6.548              6.9632      +6.35
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
