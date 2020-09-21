EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar gains most

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.360 104.55 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3594 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 28.942 29.152 +0.73 Korean won 1162.800 1160.3 -0.21 Baht 30.990 31.12 +0.42 Peso 48.400 48.46 +0.12 Rupiah 14650.000 14730 +0.55 Rupee 73.445 73.445 0.00 Ringgit 4.110 4.112 +0.05 Yuan 6.763 6.77 +0.10 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.360 108.61 +4.07 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3444 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 28.942 30.106 +4.02 Korean won 1162.800 1156.40 -0.55 Baht 30.990 29.91 -3.48 Peso 48.400 50.65 +4.65 Rupiah 14650.000 13880 -5.26 Rupee 73.445 71.38 2.81 Ringgit 4.110 4.0890 -0.51 Yuan 6.763 6.9632 +2.96 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)