EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
    
       CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                               
     Change on the day at 0201 GMT                             
  Currency               Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.360               104.55     +0.18
  Sing dlr               1.357                 1.3594     +0.17
  Taiwan dlr             28.942                29.152     +0.73
  Korean won             1162.800              1160.3     -0.21
  Baht                   30.990                 31.12     +0.42
  Peso                   48.400                 48.46     +0.12
  Rupiah                 14650.000              14730     +0.55
  Rupee                  73.445                73.445      0.00
  Ringgit                4.110                  4.112     +0.05
  Yuan                   6.763                   6.77     +0.10
                                                               
  Change so far in 2020                                        
  Currency               Latest bid      End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.360               108.61     +4.07
  Sing dlr               1.357                 1.3444     -0.94
  Taiwan dlr             28.942                30.106     +4.02
  Korean won             1162.800             1156.40     -0.55
  Baht                   30.990                 29.91     -3.48
  Peso                   48.400                 50.65     +4.65
  Rupiah                 14650.000              13880     -5.26
  Rupee                  73.445                 71.38      2.81
  Ringgit                4.110                 4.0890     -0.51
  Yuan                   6.763                 6.9632     +2.96
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
