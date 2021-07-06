Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Thai baht weakens

By Reuters Staff

    July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
     
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
  Currency           Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.790                 110.96      +0.15
  Sing dlr     1.344                   1.3451      +0.06
  Taiwan dlr   27.900                  27.915      +0.05
  Korean won   1131.800                1131.8       0.00
  Baht         32.150                   32.11      -0.12
  Peso         49.387                   49.35      -0.07
  Rupiah       14460.000                14476      +0.11
  Rupee        74.300                    74.3       0.00
  Ringgit      4.155                    4.154      -0.02
  Yuan         6.459                   6.4639      +0.07
                                                        
  Change so far in 2021                                 
  Currency     Latest bid        End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.790                 103.24      -6.81
  Sing dlr     1.344                   1.3209      -1.74
  Taiwan dlr   27.900                  28.483      +2.09
  Korean won   1131.800               1086.20      -4.03
  Baht         32.150                   29.96      -6.81
  Peso         49.387                   48.01      -2.79
  Rupiah       14460.000                14040      -2.90
  Rupee        74.300                   73.07      -1.66
  Ringgit      4.155                   4.0200      -3.25
  Yuan         6.459                   6.5283      +1.07
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
