EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Thai baht weakens

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.790 110.96 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3451 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.900 27.915 +0.05 Korean won 1131.800 1131.8 0.00 Baht 32.150 32.11 -0.12 Peso 49.387 49.35 -0.07 Rupiah 14460.000 14476 +0.11 Rupee 74.300 74.3 0.00 Ringgit 4.155 4.154 -0.02 Yuan 6.459 6.4639 +0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.790 103.24 -6.81 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.74 Taiwan dlr 27.900 28.483 +2.09 Korean won 1131.800 1086.20 -4.03 Baht 32.150 29.96 -6.81 Peso 49.387 48.01 -2.79 Rupiah 14460.000 14040 -2.90 Rupee 74.300 73.07 -1.66 Ringgit 4.155 4.0200 -3.25 Yuan 6.459 6.5283 +1.07 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)