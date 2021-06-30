Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Korean won declines

By Reuters Staff

    June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                
   Change on the day at   0202 GMT                        
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous   Pct Move
                                            day  
  Japan yen              110.470          110.5      +0.03
  Sing dlr               1.345           1.3451      +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             27.885          27.908      +0.08
  Korean won             1131.100        1128.5      -0.23
  Baht                   32.070           32.04      -0.09
  Peso                   48.680           48.67      -0.02
  Rupiah                 14490.000        14480      -0.07
  Rupee                  74.220           74.22      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.152             4.15      -0.05
  Yuan                   6.458            6.464      +0.10
                                                          
  Change so far in 2021                                   
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020    Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.470         103.24      -6.54
  Sing dlr               1.345           1.3209      -1.76
  Taiwan dlr             27.885          28.483      +2.14
  Korean won             1131.100       1086.20      -3.97
  Baht                   32.070           29.96      -6.58
  Peso                   48.680           48.01      -1.38
  Rupiah                 14490.000        14040      -3.11
  Rupee                  74.220           73.07      -1.56
  Ringgit                4.152           4.0200      -3.18
  Yuan                   6.458           6.5283      +1.10
    

 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
