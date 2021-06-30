EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Korean won declines

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.470 110.5 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3451 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.885 27.908 +0.08 Korean won 1131.100 1128.5 -0.23 Baht 32.070 32.04 -0.09 Peso 48.680 48.67 -0.02 Rupiah 14490.000 14480 -0.07 Rupee 74.220 74.22 +0.00 Ringgit 4.152 4.15 -0.05 Yuan 6.458 6.464 +0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.470 103.24 -6.54 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.76 Taiwan dlr 27.885 28.483 +2.14 Korean won 1131.100 1086.20 -3.97 Baht 32.070 29.96 -6.58 Peso 48.680 48.01 -1.38 Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11 Rupee 74.220 73.07 -1.56 Ringgit 4.152 4.0200 -3.18 Yuan 6.458 6.5283 +1.10 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)