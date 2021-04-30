EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

April 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.780 108.91 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3263 +0.05 Korean won 1108.400 1108.2 -0.02 Baht 31.170 31.2 +0.10 Peso 48.139 48.29 +0.31 Rupiah 14440.000 14445 +0.03 Rupee 74.040 74.04 0.00 Ringgit 4.102 4.1 -0.05 Yuan 6.469 6.472 +0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.780 103.24 -5.09 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.36 Korean won 1108.400 1086.20 -2.00 Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88 Peso 48.139 48.01 -0.27 Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77 Rupee 74.040 73.07 -1.32 Ringgit 4.102 4.0200 -2.00 Yuan 6.469 6.5283 +0.92 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)