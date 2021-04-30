Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0204 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.780       108.91   +0.12
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3263   +0.05
  Korean won  1108.400      1108.2   -0.02
  Baht        31.170          31.2   +0.10
  Peso        48.139         48.29   +0.31
  Rupiah      14440.000      14445   +0.03
  Rupee       74.040         74.04    0.00
  Ringgit     4.102            4.1   -0.05
  Yuan        6.469          6.472   +0.05
                                          
  Change so far in 2021                   
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.780       103.24   -5.09
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3209   -0.36
  Korean won  1108.400     1086.20   -2.00
  Baht        31.170         29.96   -3.88
  Peso        48.139         48.01   -0.27
  Rupiah      14440.000      14040   -2.77
  Rupee       74.040         73.07   -1.32
  Ringgit     4.102         4.0200   -2.00
  Yuan        6.469         6.5283   +0.92
 







 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
